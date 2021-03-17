All news

Global World Co Ltd in Apparel and Footwear (Japan) Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

World Co has announced that by April 2017 it will transform into a holding company, as it seeks a more resilient business model against a backdrop of declining demand. The company will thus spin its retail brands off into separate companies, with this aiming to enable brands to make swifter shifts in strategy. This restructuring also aims to enable more effective brand marketing and internet retailing sales growth. The company is also expected to diversify its interests in the forecast period, w…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

