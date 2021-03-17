GlobalBalkam AD in Hot Drinks (Bulgaria) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Balkam is one of the leading local coffee and tea producers and FMCG distributors in Bulgaria. In 2003, the company opened a large coffee production factory in Bozhurishte with the latest technological equipment and significant production capacity. The company is expected to expand its presence in the local foodservice industry, offering competitively priced products for cafés, restaurants and catering companies. Balkam is likely to expand its product offering with non-coffee products in order t…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Balkam AD: Key Facts

Summary 2 Balkam AD: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Balkam AD: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

