Flexographic Printing Machine Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

The authors of the report have segmented the global Flexographic Printing Machine market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Flexographic Printing Machine market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors.

Overview

This report on the global flexographic printing machine market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 is considered as historical information. The report covers market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the flexographic printing machine market during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market during the forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume shipments (thousand units) across different geographies.

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Trends and Opportunities

Flexographic printing is a conventional printing process which is used for a variety of substrates and other products, thereby enabling printing of labels, packaging, cartons, and other products. The flexographic printing machine uses flexible polymer printing plates that are wrapped around rotating cylinders on a web press and uses quick-drying semi-liquid inks. This type of printing uses a flexible relief plate which features a raised image of the requested design. Modern technology has reduced the amount of time required to make flexographic plates. This printing method can be used on nearly any type of substrate including cellophane, corrugated cardboard, plastic, fabric, label stock, and metallic film.

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Key Segments

The flexographic printing machine market has been segmented based on type, technology, printable substance, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market has been divided into stack press, in-line press, common impression cylinder press, and others. Based on technology, the flexographic printing machine market is bifurcated into semi-automatic and automatic. In terms of printable substance, the market is classified into polyethylene, papers, and others. Based on application, the flexographic printing machine market is segregated into label, packaging, print media & others.

In terms of region, the global flexographic printing machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. These regions are analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments of flexographic printing machines. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the flexographic printing machine market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition are also included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the flexographic printing machine market and identifies raw material suppliers, services providers, and distribution channels are also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are a part of the report. It also covers segment wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of the study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with the key countries in these regions. The same has also been provided for each segment i.e. by type, technology, printable substance, and application.

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global flexographic printing machine industry based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and growth potential. Market position, offerings, and R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are provided. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the flexographic printing machine market.

Company profiles include overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global flexographic printing machine market include Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., Bobst Group SA, Comexi, Edale UK Limited, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig & Bauer, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems B.V., Nilpeter A/S, OMET, Palm Paper Machine, Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), Polygraph Printing Technologies Ltd., Rotatek, SOMA Engineering, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation, and Wolverine Flexographic LLC.

The global flexographic printing machine market is segmented as below:

Type Stack Press

In-line Press

Common Impression Cylinder Press

Others Structure Semi-Automatic

Automatic Technology Single Start

Double Start Printable Substance Polyethylene

Papers

Others Region North America Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Structure Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Technology Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Printable Substance Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Country U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Structure Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Technology Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Printable Substance Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Country/ Sub-region Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Structure Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Technology Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Printable Substance Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Country/ Sub-region China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Structure Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Technology Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Printable Substance Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Country/ Sub-region GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Structure Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Technology Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Printable Substance Flexographic Printing Machine Market, by Country/ Sub-region Brazil Rest of South America



Flexographic Printing Machine Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Flexographic Printing Machine Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Flexographic Printing Machine Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

