Global adidas Vietnam Co Ltd in Apparel and Footwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Committing to providing the best value to customers, adidas Vietnam Co strives to maintain its leading position in sportswear in Vietnam over the forecast period. Moreover, its product portfolio is continuously enhanced through creativity and innovation throughout the various categories in which it is present in order to cater to the sophisticated needs and wants of all consumers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 adidas Vietnam Co Ltd: Key Facts
Retail Operations
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 adidas Vietnam Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

