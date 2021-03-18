All news

Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In Kazakhstan, adult incontinence continued to record positive volume and value growth. A gradual increase in product knowledge and wider product availability in different distribution channels contributed to the higher volume sales of adult incontinence in 2016. The increase of the population aged 65+ years also had a positive influence on the popularity of adult incontinence in the country. In addition, Kazakhstanis are becoming increasingly educated and aware of special products that help to…

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Adult Incontinence market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Incontinence by Category: Value 2010-2015
Table 2 Retail Sales of Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2010-2015
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Incontinence: % Value 2011-2015
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Incontinence: % Value 2012-2015
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Retail Incontinence by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Retail Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Executive Summary
Improved Economic Situation Positively Influences Volume and Value Growth in 2016
New Product Development Improves Tissue and Hygiene Growth
Strong Dominance of International Manufacturers
Modern Grocery Retailers Is the Key Distribution Channel
Ongoing Development Over the Forecast Period

…continued

 

