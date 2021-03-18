All news

Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Adult incontinence continued to record solid growth in 2016 thanks to increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of the condition. Additionally, the availability of incontinence products, both light and moderate/heavy, continued to increase through major distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, with these outlets also offering a wider product choice.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Adult Incontinence market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Sancella SA in Tissue and Hygiene (tunisia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sancella SA: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Sancella SA: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Tissue and Hygiene Records A Stable Performance in Value Terms in 2016
No New Product Launches Seen in 2016
Domestic Players Remain Dominant
Independent Small Grocers the Leading Distribution Channel for Tissue and Hygiene

…continued

 

 

 

All news

