Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Adult incontinence continued recording healthy gains in 2016 thanks to declining stigma associated with buying and using adult incontinence products in Lithuanian society as well as improving consumer awareness of products available. Also, improving purchasing power has made the products affordable to more people facing incontinence issues. However, the number of Lithuanians with incontinence problems who do not use any products remains very high in Lithuania, which leaves much room for the pote…

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Adult Incontinence market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Executive Summary
Declining Population and Increasing Maturity Limit Growth

 

…continued

 

