Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The numbers of people aged 65 years old and over continues to expand in Malaysia and this is a major growth driver in adult incontinence. People within this age group tend to have high levels of disposable income, either due to their retirement plans having matured or from their children, which supports demand for adult incontinence products.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Adult Incontinence market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Reimbursement/prescription Adult Incontinence
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Nibong Tebal Paper Mill Sdn Bhd in Tissue and Hygiene (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Summary 1 Nibong Tebal Paper Mill Sdn Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Nibong Tebal Paper Mill Sdn Bhd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Nibong Tebal Paper Mill Sdn Bhd: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Robust Growth for Tissue and Hygiene
Fierce Price Competition Emerges Amidst Rising Manufacturing and Distribution Costs

