Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

There were no new launches in adult incontinence in Serbia in 2016 due to its small and insignificant size. The leading manufacturers were not active and there were no new entrants.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Executive Summary
Healthy Growth in 2016, Stronger Than in the Review Period in Constant Terms
Combined Value Share of Private Label Increases Strongly
Smaller Producers Advancing and Taking Share From Leaders
Internet Retailing Continues To Grow But Has A Small Share
Positive Growth Expected To Continue
Market Indicators
Table 7 Birth Rates 2011-2016
Table 8 Infant Population 2011-2016

…continued

 

