Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The rapidly ageing population is a major social issue for South Korea. The population aged over 65 accounted for 14% of the total population in 2016. This figure was 11% in 2010 and reflects the fast-paced increase of the senior population. As a result, adult incontinence has one of the highest potentials for the tissue and hygiene industry and it displayed healthy value growth in both 2016 and the entire review period. The other growth fuel is the changing perception of incontinence products wh…

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Reimbursement/prescription Adult Incontinence
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Kleannara Co Ltd in Tissue and Hygiene (south Korea)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 KleanNara Co Ltd: Key Facts

…continued

 

