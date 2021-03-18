All news

Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Adult incontinence continued to perform strongly in 2016, posting double-digit current value growth. This was in line with growth registered over the review period and was driven by the fast-growing elderly population in Spain. Nevertheless, the stigma associated with purchasing incontinence products had a negative effect on growth, contributing to lower per-capita consumption in Spain compared to other European countries.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Reimbursement/prescription Adult Incontinence
Summary 1 Reimbursement/Prescription Incontinence Value Sales: 2016
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Kimberly-Clark SA in Tissue and Hygiene (spain)
Strategic Direction

…continued

 

