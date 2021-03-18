All news

Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2016 adult incontinence recorded a volume decline of 63%. This was due to continuous hikes in prices, coupled with low usage patterns and the exit of light and moderate formats, leaving heavy adult incontinence to shape the size of the category. Low awareness of the variants and types available and difficulties with the Egyptian healthcare system were other factors.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Reimbursement/prescription Adult Incontinence
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Executive Summary
the Unstable Economy Puts Pressure on Supply and Demand
International Brands Lead Tissue and Hygiene
New Names To Look for in Tissue and Hygiene
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Lead Tissue and Hygiene
Tissue and Hygiene Opportunities and Threats
Key Trends and Developments
Impact of Local Reform Measures on International Investment
Hidden Competition Is on the Rise

