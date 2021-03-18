All news

Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2016 saw adult incontinence register another year of strong volume growth in Ireland as consumers gained stronger awareness of incontinence issues. One main factor behind this performance was the erosion of the taboos surrounding incontinence due to higher levels of social debate surrounding these issues. For instance, of particular resonance was the ongoing discussions about post-childbirth incontinence which were held during television programme by the popular English actress Kate Winslet as w…

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Reimbursement/prescription Adult Incontinence
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

…continued

 

 

 

