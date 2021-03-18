All news

Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Life expectancy in Bolivia rose in the last two years of the review period. According to a report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), life expectancy increased from 68.3 to 70.7 years. As a consequence, companies increased their focus on older adults.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Incontinence by Category: Value 2010-2015
Table 2 Retail Sales of Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2010-2015
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Incontinence: % Value 2011-2015
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Incontinence: % Value 2012-2015
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Retail Incontinence by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Retail Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Kimberly Bolivia SA in Tissue and Hygiene (bolivia)

…continued

 

