Global Affordable Luxury in Emerging and Developing Markets and the Impact Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

With rising incomes and greater exposure to Western cultures, the habits, tastes and needs of the new middle class emerging market consumer evolve – shoppers seeking aspirational, high quality brands at the best prices. Following The Quest For Value in Developed Markets and Market Impact, we identify opportunities in the “affordable luxury” segment in emerging and developing countries, spanning many products and services, ranging from packaged foods and foodservice to fashion and electronics.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends
• Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Affordable Luxury in Emerging and Developing Markets and the Impact
Euromonitor International
July 2016
Introduction
Key Findings
Socio-economic Backdrop
The Aspirational Consumer
Retail Trends
Market Impact
Outlook and Recommendations
Methodology and Definitions
Internet vs Store-based Shopping

….….continued

gutsy-wise

