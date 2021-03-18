All news

Global Ahold USA Inc Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The companies Royal Ahold NV and Delhaize Group SA (GBO names) announced in June 2015 their intention to merge and become Ahold Delhaize, creating one of the largest grocery retailers in the US. The merger was completed in July 2016, and resulted in a total of 2,100 total stores, enabling the newly merged company to attain the scale, size, cost savings and purchasing power necessary to better compete in the US grocery market. Ahold USA will follow Ahold Delhaize’s (GBO) new “Better Together” glo…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Ahold USA Inc: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Ahold USA Inc: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Ahold USA Inc: Competitive Position 2016

