Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

In 2020 there was an overall decrease in the consumption of niche products, such as those in air care, due to the increase in VAT. With VAT increased to 15%, households in Saudi Arabia had reduced spending capacity. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a negative impact on consumers’ income, as consumers in the Kingdom suffered from job losses, reduced salaries and the future uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Saudi Arabia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Air Care in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

VAT increase reduces consumer interest in niche categories like air care

Players intensify promotions in hard times as private label grows

Spray/aerosol air fresheners leads the category as price sensitive consumers prefer cheaper products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies to entice consumers with innovative scent combinations

Healthier alternatives and essential oils gain popularity

Candles and incense sticks gain traction as traditional products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

