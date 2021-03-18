Global Air Care Market Research Report 2024

Air care did not benefit from COVID-19, with current value growth significantly lower than in 2019. Wit consumer confidence down, as a result of the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, consumers were reluctant to spend money on non-essential home care, such as air care. In fact, health advice around COVID-19 was to ensure rooms were well ventilated and this also hampered demand for air care products, as air care products are less effective in more ventilated environments. Also, consumers wh…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034144-air-care-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Bosnia and Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/globa-full-body-scanners-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-dialyzers-for-hemodialysis-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Air Care in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Air care suffers decline in value growth as consumer prioritise essential home care products

Reckitt Benckiser leads air care, with heavy advertising and prominent space in retailers

Wunderbaum benefits from strong recognition and a broader product range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy growth over forecast period

Spray/aerosol air fresheners record the highest value share, however, growth is threatened by environmental concerns

Potential for growth in private label

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105