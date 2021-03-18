All news

Global Air Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Air care suffered from its non-essential status during the COVID-19 crisis, as the economic impact of measures introduced to limit the spread of the pandemic encouraged consumers to focus their reduced spending power on essential items. Indeed, air care was already struggling because of the challenging economic environment and political instability prevailing in Greece prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, air care notably failed to meet the key criterion su…

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Greece market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Air Care in Greece
Euromonitor International
February 2021

….continued

