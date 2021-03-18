All news

Global Air Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

After seeing slow but steady retail volume and current value growth rates for most of the review period, air care turned to slight decline by both measures in 2020. Although Finns spent more time at home during the COVID-19 restrictions, this had little positive impact on air care, which in Finland still has low per capita consumption, lagging behind that of other Western European countries. Due to allergies and sensitivities, it continues to be challenging to attract Finns to air care products.

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Finland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Air Care in Finland
Euromonitor International
February 2021

