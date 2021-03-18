Global Air Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Due to increased time spent at home as a result of the lockdown, consumers in Hungary looked to create a cosy atmosphere, especially given that the opportunity for social activities and travelling was significantly reduced in 2020. This positively contributed to category sales in 2020 and air care continued to see strong current value growth. The strongest value growth was seen among candle air fresheners and liquid air fresheners, as these two formats are perceived by consumers as more attracti…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947151-air-care-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Hungary market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-respiratory-humidifying-equipment-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hatchback-aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Air Care in Hungary

Euromonitor International

February 2021

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)