Global Air Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Air care continued its strong performance with very healthy double-digit value growth. Air care also registered the highest volume growth of all home care products in 2020. However, this strong growth is a continuation of its healthy performance over the review period rather than as a result of COVID-19. However, with people spending more time at home, due to restrictions on movement, this also contributed to increased use of air care products.

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Kazakhstan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Air Care in Kazakhstan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 gives air care an extra boost as people spend time at home
Global players maintain lead
Russian brands popular among lower-income consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lower growth than review period, as product area becomes more mature
Spray/aerosol air fresheners remain the largest segment, thanks to tradition, affordability, and availability
Urbanisation boosts popularity of air care products

….continued

