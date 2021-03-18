All news

Global Air Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In 2020, price-sensitivity impacted consumers purchasing decisions, with many consumers out of work or working from home. This meant that an increasing number of consumers worked to specific budgets and prioritised home care items aligned with the growing demand for sanitation and hygiene. While this boosted growth for surface care, bleach and laundry care, this stifled growth for air care products, which were not deemed to be essential during the crisis. While value growth remained positive at…

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Latvia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Air Care in Latvia
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Price-conscious behaviour focused consumers on essentials, reducing sales of air care
Car air fresheners decline as travel reduces due to COVID-19 restrictions
Health concerns over chemicals lead to a decline in sales for air care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Air care continues to drive low levels of volume growth across the forecast period
Manufacturers launch eco-friendly products to counteract the rise of air purifiers
The outbreak of COVID-19 creates opportunities for e-commerce

….continued

