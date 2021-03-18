All news

Global Aldi Group in Retailing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Aldi, which leads the discounters channel globally, saw slight growth partially due to the development of its international businesses. Aldi continues its push to modernise stores and improve its product offerings at home and abroad. This represents a measured effort to sustain the company’s growth, a departure from its normally conservative attitude to change.

Euromonitor International’s Aldi Group in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Aldi Group in Retailing (World)
Euromonitor International
March 2017
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Domestic Strategy
International Strategy
Multi-channel Strategy
Brand and Private Label Strategies
Operations
Opportunities and Recommendations

…continued

 

