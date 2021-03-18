All news

Global Allied Trading & Consultancy Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Allied Trading & Consultancy is a joint stock company established in mid-1998. Based on the progress of the country’s stability and new fashion trends that appeared in 2016, Allied Trading & Consultancy is planning for expansion by opening new branches of the brand names it has within Egypt. This will begin with Nike, as the leading brand after promising growth in sales over the review period. The company’s scope is mainly in sports apparel and equipment related to Nike, and also apparel and foo…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Allied Trading & Consultancy: Key Facts
Retail Operations
Summary 2 Allied Trading & Consultancy: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Allied Trading & Consultancy: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

