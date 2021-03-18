All news

Global Allison SpA in Eyewear (Italy) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In response to the rising consumer preference for modern and innovative designs in spectacle frames and sunglasses, Allison continues to invest in innovation and communication campaigns. After the 2014 announcement of its collaboration with US musician will.i.am for the creation of a new spectacles collection and the creation of the new optical brand ill.i Optics, in 2015 the company announced that motor racing driver Lewis Hamilton celebrated his victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wearing one…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALLISON SPA IN EYEWEAR (ITALY)
Euromonitor International
July 2016

Strategic Direction
