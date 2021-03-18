All news

Global Amazon.com Inc Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Amazon continues to lead internet retailing in the US, and is focused on strengthening its position as a global leader in this channel by focusing on customers’ needs. The company claims to be customer-focused rather than competitor-focused. It is for this reason that aggressive marketing activities will be used by the retailer to maintain and drive growth. To provide the best possible customer experience, the company will remain focused on offering competitive prices and a very wide range of pr…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Amazon.com Inc: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Amazon.com Inc: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Amazon.com Inc: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

