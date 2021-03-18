Global Apparel Accessories Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

All subcategories in apparel accessories registered a steep decline in sales in 2020, except for other apparel accessories. This is due to the sale of branded face masks, boosting growth for other apparel accessories to 152%. Therefore, while COVID-19 negatively impacted other apparel categories due to price-sensitivity and store closures, overall value growth for the year is positive, due to the high uplift of sales in other apparel accessories.

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Apparel Accessories in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of branded face masks lift apparel accessories into positive growth for 2020

Younger consumers are the main audience for branded face masks

Warm weather drives sales, however, overall spending continues to remain low

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for face masks continues to drive growth over the early forecast period

Trends in apparel accessories reflect changes in consumers behaviours

Non-store retailing grows as a host of new consumers migrate to e-commerce

