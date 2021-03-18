All news

Global Apparel Accessories Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

All subcategories in apparel accessories registered a steep decline in sales in 2020, except for other apparel accessories. This is due to the sale of branded face masks, boosting growth for other apparel accessories to 152%. Therefore, while COVID-19 negatively impacted other apparel categories due to price-sensitivity and store closures, overall value growth for the year is positive, due to the high uplift of sales in other apparel accessories.

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Apparel Accessories in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT

Sales of branded face masks lift apparel accessories into positive growth for 2020
Younger consumers are the main audience for branded face masks
Warm weather drives sales, however, overall spending continues to remain low
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for face masks continues to drive growth over the early forecast period
Trends in apparel accessories reflect changes in consumers behaviours
Non-store retailing grows as a host of new consumers migrate to e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

 

 

