Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Like all other apparel categories, apparel accessories saw steady retail volume and current value increases during most of the review period. However, unlike all other apparel categories, apparel accessories saw an exceptional increase in retail volume terms in 2020, accompanied by a slower but still dynamic current value rise. However, the impacts were different across categories. Every category except other apparel accessories saw the same trends as other apparel categories, with strong volume…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel Accessories in Mexico
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Apparel accessories bucks the trend by seeing growth, but only in one category
Exceptional growth for other apparel accessories due to demand for face masks
Significant changes in the competitive landscape due to dynamism for face masks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rebound in sales in most categories, although ties will be slower to recover
Belts and hats/caps set to see a rapid return to growth due to necessity
Other apparel accessories to turn to decline in the forecast period as demand eases

….continued

