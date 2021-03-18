Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

The closure of brick-and-mortar clothing stores as a result of the lockdown in the spring had a negative impact on apparel accessories sales. These products are often purchased on an impulse when purchasing other items of clothing. The closure of shopping centres for several weeks, as well as the subsequent decrease in the number of customers after their opening, translated into a decline in sales of apparel accessories. The only product area to show a positive growth rate in current value terms…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel Accessories in Poland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts demand for other apparel accessories

Lockdown negatively affects ties and belts sales as consumers opt for casual apparel at home

E-commerce gains popularity during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in apparel accessories is anticipated to be slow given the discretionary nature of products

Outlook for gloves, belts and scarves is positive, while ties is a victim of less formal approach to workwear

E-commerce will remain key to business success

….continued

