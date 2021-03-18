Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Ties was the weakest performing product area in apparel accessories in 2020 due to the declining demand for business and formal clothing during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was due to two main factors. Firstly, more white collar consumers in Russia worked from home in 2020, as companies sought to reduce the opportunities for COVID-19 to spread in crowded workplaces, and consumers were less likely to wear ties whilst working from home. Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pin in events and group…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947165-apparel-accessories-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-control-valve-mechanism-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09-12175747

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-genetic-toxicology-testing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel Accessories in Russia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ties brings up the rear as apparel accessories witnesses growing presence of casual trend

Players in apparel accessories launch discounts as category remains fragmented

Fast fashion brands continue to perform well as brands respond to COVID-19 conditions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales slow to pick up as consumers prioritise essential purchases

E-commerce expands as consumers demand convenience

Demand for apparel accessories will remain seasonal

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)