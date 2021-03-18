All news

Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Apparel and footwear saw solid growth during most of the review period, but in 2020 turned to significant double-digit decline as a result of the arrival of COVID-19 in the country. One of the factors contributing to decline was that the government imposed a national lockdown for two months in the first half of the year to try and halt the spread of the virus. Amongst other things, this involved the closure of all non-essential retailers, including major channels for the sale of apparel and foot…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel and Footwear in Mexico
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?

….continued

