Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

The closure of brick-and-mortar stores in the spring as a result of the lockdown negatively impacted apparel and footwear sales in 2020. Customer traffic in shopping centres fell considerably and this continued throughout the year as the autumn brought a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Economic uncertainty and declining consumer confidence affected premium apparel and footwear sales in particular. Women’s and men’s suits, ties, shirts and formal footwear also performed poorly, as the number of in…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel and Footwear in Poland
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?

….continued

