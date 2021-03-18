All news

Global Apparel and Footwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The G2000 group aims to continue its success at providing affordable and quality work and smart casual apparel choices to millennials.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 G2000 (Apparel) Ltd: Key Facts
Retail Operations
Summary 2 G2000 (Apparel) Ltd: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 G2000 (Apparel) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

