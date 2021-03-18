All news

Global Apparel and Footwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Apparel and footwear had already witnessed steep declines in sales in 2019 due to the disruptions caused by the 2019–2020 protests triggered by the introduction of the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill by the Hong Kong, China government, which had a severe impact on sales in physical stores. Apparel and footwear sales in Hong Kong, China depend to a large degree on sales to tourists from mainland China, and the protests had a clear negative effect on inbound tourist numbers, with the greatest im…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

…continued

 

