Global Apparel and FootwearMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Over the forecast period Inditex, Industria de Diseño Textil SA is expected to focus on optimising its operations in Ukraine and managing its profit rather than undergoing rapid expansion. It will prioritise supplying Ukrainian consumers with wide assortments of apparel and footwear under its core brands – Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Inditex, Industria De Diseño Textil SA: Key Facts
Retail Operations
Summary 2 Inditex, Industria De Diseño Textil SA: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Chart 1 Inditex, Industria De Diseño Textil SA: Zara in Kyiv
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Inditex, Industria De Diseño Textil SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

