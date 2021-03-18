All news

Global Apparel and FootwearMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Groupe Au Derby’s strategy for its footwear business in Morocco during the forecast period is expected to focus on maintaining its leadership through continuing to offer high-quality products at affordable prices. In addition, the company is set to pursue the ongoing expansion of its own brands in the country by opening more retail outlets, both apparel and footwear specialist retailers outlets and department stores, in major shopping centres and key locations in residential neighbourhoods as it…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Groupe Au Derby: Key Facts
Summary 2 Groupe Au Derby: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 Groupe Au Derby: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Groupe Au Derby: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

All news

