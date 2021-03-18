All news

Global Avon Products Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Avon is at a crossroads following the disposal of its historic North American market in 2016. In theory, this step has freed it from a market where it struggled, allowing it to focus on more dynamic international markets. However, the anticipated turnaround in fortunes has yet not happened, and sales continue to fall. The prospect of a new CEO in 2018 and a new broom promises a switch in strategic direction, and a better digital strategy appears to offer the most opportunity.

Euromonitor International’s Avon Products Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Avon Products Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World)

Euromonitor International

January 2018

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Geographic and Category Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations..CONTINUE

 

