Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Away-from-home tissue continued to record increasing demand in 2019, driven by the tourism industry in the country (particularly arrivals from China), which is one of the leading growth areas of the economy in Thailand. Both international and local visitor numbers continue to rise which is leading to greater demand for away-from-home products, especially AFH toilet paper which continued to dominate demand at the end of the review period, followed by AFH wipers and AFH paper tableware (napkins).

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Thailand’s strong tourism industry supports strong demand for away-from-home tissue in 2019

Demand for AFH adult incontinence continues to be supported by ageing society

Major retail players also dominate AFH environment in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: %

…continued

