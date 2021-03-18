All news

Global Aydin Saat Ith Ve Tic AS in Personal Accessories (Turkey) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Aydin Saat is expected to give stronger emphasis to the marketing of its brands, particularly its major brand Seiko. The company is also set to focus on developing its website, as this is an important channel for customers’ purchasing decisions.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

AYDIN SAAT ITH VE TIC AS IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
July 2016

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Aydin Saat Ith Ve Tic AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Aydin Saat Ith Ve Tic AS: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Aydin Saat Ith Ve Tic AS: Competitive Position 2015

….….continued

