Global Bath and Shower in Mexico Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Bath and shower maintained current value growth in 2019, although the volume performances varied strongly between categories. Dermocosmetic bath and shower products saw particularly strong growth, although from a very low base. Although body wash/shower gel saw a dynamic performance in both current value and volume terms in 2019, and was the second-largest category in value terms, bar soap remained by far the largest. The popularity of bar soap can be explained by tradition, but mostly by the si…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Bath and Shower in Mexico

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Bar soap maintains its dominance thanks to its low price, but body wash/shower gel remains dynamic

Unilever maintains its strong lead but smaller players perform well

New product developments highlight freshness, quality, efficacy and natural ingredients

2020 AND BEYOND

  ….….continued

