Global Bausch & Lomb UK Ltd in Eyewear (United Kingdom) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Bausch & Lomb is a private limited company. It is owned by Valeant Pharmaceuticals which manufactures contact lenses, contact lens solution, rewetting eye drops and lens implants. Bausch & Lomb has a wide product portfolio, including different types of lenses made of different materials, encompassing the mid end, as well as the high end of the category. The company will continue with the same competitive strategy of developing high-quality products for very demanding consumers who are serious ab…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

BAUSCH & LOMB UK LTD IN EYEWEAR (UNITED KINGDOM)
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Bausch & Lomb UK Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning

….….continued

