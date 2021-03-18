All news

Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

The demand for chlorine-based bleach continues to decline in Germany due to consumer caution and warnings about the toxicity of traditional bleach products. Germans consider bleach to be extremely harmful to surfaces and therefore avoid buying it unless it is extremely necessary or becomes a last resort when other cleaners leave a surface unclean. Germans prefer to use multi-purpose cleaners or, if the area needs extra care, specific cleaning products such as kitchen cleaners, bathroom cleaners,…

 Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Germany market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bleach in Germany
Euromonitor International
February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Health and wellness fears impede bleach’s growth in 2019
Surface cleaners obstruct growth for bleach
Bleach set to be mostly purchased online
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Colgate-Palmolive leads bleach with Dan Klorix
Leading brands invest in other categories rather than bleach
Private label gains territory in bleach
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Slow recovery in 2019: Innovation and efficiency are the main growth drivers
Cleaning is no longer a hassle: Germans enjoy their cleaning chores
Henkel AG & Co KGaA leads and grows stronger in 2019
Home care is becoming more natural and eco-friendlier
Forecast period performance of home care will remain limited
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

….….Continued

 

 

