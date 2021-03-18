Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

In the review period, bleach demonstrated a downwards trend of retail volume sales as consumers gradually moved towards products in other categories in home care. The declining popularity of bleach in Saudi Arabia was primarily driven by the trend for using specialised cleaning products designed for particular tasks or areas of the house (as opposed to more general bleach products) but was also seeing a negative impact from the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact caused by ble…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Saudi Arabia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bleach in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Prospects for bleach revived by the hygiene concerns of COVID-19

Older consumers remain loyal to products in bleach, with Clorox benefiting from strong brand loyalty

Prices plummet as players compensate for tax hikes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category to stabilise as the effects of COVID-19 subside

Cross category competition and sustainability questions to constrain bleach

Bleach suffers from the incorporation of bleach in other home care categories

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

….….Continued

