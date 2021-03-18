All news

Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

COVID-19 completely reversed the growth pattern for bleach – albeit temporarily – in 2020. Indeed, after suffering declining volume and value growth throughout the review period due to competition from other cleaning products with a more positive, eco-friendly image, the category saw a sharp rise in sales and revenue over year as consumers clamoured for products to disinfect their homes both at the onset of the pandemic and throughout the year. One advantage that benefited bleach as people incre…

 Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Belgium market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

gutsy-wise

