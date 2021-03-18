Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

COVID-19 completely reversed the growth pattern for bleach – albeit temporarily – in 2020. Indeed, after suffering declining volume and value growth throughout the review period due to competition from other cleaning products with a more positive, eco-friendly image, the category saw a sharp rise in sales and revenue over year as consumers clamoured for products to disinfect their homes both at the onset of the pandemic and throughout the year. One advantage that benefited bleach as people incre…

