Global Bleach Market Research Report 2024

COVID-19 halted the decline in bleach and the product experienced a rejuvenation of sorts. Current value remined unchanged, though retail prices fell, and consumers switched to cheaper brands due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Volume sales actually increased, as bleach was in demand as an effective disinfectant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Also, certain companies were active in trying to help the country deal with COVID-19. In November 2020, private brand dm-Drogerie Markt do…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034145-bleach-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Bosnia and Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pack-temperature-controllers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adjuster-cylinder-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

leach in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bleach halts downward trend, due to its effectiveness as an effective disinfectant against COVID-19

Meteor remains the leading player; however, it continues to lose share to Dukat

Private label continues to gain ground, as dm-Drogerie Markt expand their retailing chains

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value and volume decline over forecast period

As consumer base shrinks, volume sales decline

Despite negative connotations, there is some potential for bleach to grow over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105