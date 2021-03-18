Global Bleach Market Research Report 2024

COVID-19 halted the decline in bleach and the product experienced a rejuvenation of sorts. Current value remined unchanged, though retail prices fell, and consumers switched to cheaper brands due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Volume sales actually increased, as bleach was in demand as an effective disinfectant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Also, certain companies were active in trying to help the country deal with COVID-19. In November 2020, private brand dm-Drogerie Markt do…
Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Bosnia and Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
leach in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bleach halts downward trend, due to its effectiveness as an effective disinfectant against COVID-19
Meteor remains the leading player; however, it continues to lose share to Dukat
Private label continues to gain ground, as dm-Drogerie Markt expand their retailing chains
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value and volume decline over forecast period
As consumer base shrinks, volume sales decline
Despite negative connotations, there is some potential for bleach to grow over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
……continued
