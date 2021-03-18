Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Bleach remains a core product for most Moroccan households, and this is why in 2019 it recorded a stable growth. This is mainly because many Moroccans use bleach for different cleaning purposes across all areas of the house, as it is affordable and viewed as very convenient. Low- and middle-income consumers represent the most significant target group for bleach, especially people living in small towns and rural areas.

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Morocco market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in Morocco

Euromonitor International

February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Bleach experience another positive year in 2019

Unpackaged bleach hampering packaged sales of bleach in Morocco

Growing usage of specialised products may slow down sales

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Procter & Gamble strengthens lead in bleach due to quality positioning of Ace

International brands continue to lead due to quality concerns

Innovation is expected over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Home care records a positive performance while consumers’ sophistication grows

Convenience appeals to all while more affluent consumers seek eco-friendly options

Consumers favour international brands as they are perceived as better quality

Little innovation in home care with the most noteworthy launch being Finish Power Ball

Marketing and price promotions to fuel forecast period growth

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

