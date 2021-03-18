All news

Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Bleach was the biggest beneficiary within home care relating to increasing hygiene awareness and more stringent cleaning routines as a result of the pandemic. While bleach remains popular in Nigeria due to its multifunctionality in terms of disinfecting and cleaning within the home, its low average unit price compared to other home care categories meant that it was an attractive and efficient alternative to surface care and toilet care in 2020. It is also used for mopping and polishing floors, o…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Nigeria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

