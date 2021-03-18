Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Bleach was the biggest beneficiary within home care relating to increasing hygiene awareness and more stringent cleaning routines as a result of the pandemic. While bleach remains popular in Nigeria due to its multifunctionality in terms of disinfecting and cleaning within the home, its low average unit price compared to other home care categories meant that it was an attractive and efficient alternative to surface care and toilet care in 2020. It is also used for mopping and polishing floors, o…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Nigeria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong upturn in demand for bleach during pandemic, driven by affordability and disinfecting properties

In addition to multifunctionality, bleach offers range of packaging to suit all consumer groups

Hypo strengthens dominance of bleach in 2020 due to strong consumer trust and affordability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowdown in demand for 2021 following stockpiling during pandemic but bleach will continue to appeal to more price-sensitive consumers

Increasing competition from specific products amongst more affluent consumers will encourage more sophisticated product development from players

Return to workplace and schools likely to support laundry care aspect of bleach

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

