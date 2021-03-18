Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Bleach sales increased significantly in 2020 as many people were disinfecting their homes to be sure that COVID-19 could not contaminate their households. Bleach was previously not popular in Singapore. But due to the health crisis and the potential transmission of the virus, both bleach and disinfectants saw considerable demand in 2020 as volume sales growth accelerated rapidly from the rate posted in 2019.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946592-bleach-in-singapore
Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Singapore market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metal-injection-molding-mim-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2020-2021-03-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carnauba-wax-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Bleach in Singapore
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Singaporeans disinfect their households amid COVID-19 threat
A more senior consumer base drives sales
Low cost and efficacy are the chief attractions
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for bleach looks assured, though content concerns remain
Negative health image to keep blighting sales
Competition from substitutes is considerable
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
Contact Details:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)https://expresskeeper.com/