Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, sales of bleach saw a significant increase in growth in 2020, with consumers stockpiling the product through fear that COVID-19 would impact supply issues, or that they would need to isolate in the household. As a result, sales of bleach increased from 2% value growth in 2019, to reach 18% value growth in 2020. With consumers concerned about hygiene and sanitation, bleach was selected as a strong ingredient to clean the home, with consumers hoping this would help…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Thailand market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in Thailand

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stockpiling and sanitation concerns boosts growth for bleach

The effective multipurpose qualities of bleach support sales during 2020

Public information highlights how to use bleach as an effective cleaning solution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value growth declines however consumers will continue to use bleach as a cleaning solution

The return to schools and offices boost sales of bleach to spot clean clothes

E-commerce has the opportunity to grow, with new users adapting to online shopping in 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

